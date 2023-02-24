Updated Photos Coming Soon. WELCOME TO THE GILBRETH! Engaging single-level residence located in the prestigious Morning Sun Subdivision near the new Pillar Falls Elementary school. This MEG CONSTRUCTION HOME features striking amenities and upgrades throughout including an open floor plan, large spacious rooms, gourmet kitchen, luxury baths, fireside warmth, flex-room, spacious mud-room, and play-space backyard.
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $724,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A local couple wants to build a 25,000-square-foot family entertainment center in Twin Falls that would include virtual reality, laser tag, do…
When the cheerleading coach broke the news to Katrina Kohel that she was the only one left on the cheer squad, Kohel was determined to compete anyway.
Police said they found photos of woman on suspect's phone
A police task force is investigating an officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon in Gooding.
A false report of an active shooter shut down Canyon Ridge High School on Wednesday morning.