STELLAR BRAND NEW, Brehm Custom Homes build located in the Morning Sun subdivision in NE TF located near the new Pillar Falls Elementary school. This quality single-level home with a bonus room features an open floor plan, gourmet kitchen with gas cooktop, built-in oven/microwave, granite counters, large island, custom cabinets, lavish master bath with tile shower and separate tub. Brehm Custom Homes won their entire category with their 2020 Parade Home.
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $719,900
