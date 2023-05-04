One of the kind!! This MODERN farm great looking 2023 built home is Located in PRIME location, just minutes away from Canyon Rim in NW Twin Falls. Great looking curb appeal and entry features LVP floors, a gas fireplace with floor to ceiling stonework and natural light. Quartz and granite countertops, with custom white looking cabinets, an oversized island & top rated appliances, hidden pantry. The large master suite includes lots of natural light, a walk-in closet, dual bathroom vanities, walk-in shower & a soaking tub. Custom trim and tile work, beautiful mudroom, oversized 3 car garage. Home also have hot water circulation pump, Low- E windows, nice size back and side fully fenced and landscaped yard, full gutters, bonus room as a 5th bedroom or an office with full bathroom and closet, more homes available on that street, call today!