One of the kind!! This MODERN farm great looking 2023 built home is Located in PRIME location, just minutes away from Canyon Rim in NW Twin Falls. Great looking curb appeal and entry features LVP floors, a gas fireplace with floor to ceiling stonework and natural light. Quartz and granite countertops, with custom white looking cabinets, an oversized island & top rated appliances, hidden pantry. The large master suite includes lots of natural light, a walk-in closet, dual bathroom vanities, walk-in shower & a soaking tub. Custom trim and tile work, beautiful mudroom, oversized 3 car garage. Home also have hot water circulation pump, Low- E windows, nice size back and side fully fenced and landscaped yard, full gutters, bonus room as a 5th bedroom or an office with full bathroom and closet, more homes available on that street, call today!
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $717,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
JONES: After driving North Idaho College to the brink, the Idaho Freedom Foundation is trying to commandeer rural school district boards acros…
At the most southern point of the Snake River, the entire stream squeezes through a 40-foot chute in the canyon near Murtaugh.
Declo High School graduate Derek Matthews won gold at the U20 Pan-American Greco-Roman Championships on Thursday in Santiago, Chile.
The Magic Valley prepares to celebrate the Fourth of July with activities and fireworks. Here's how your town plans to celebrate.
Motorist that injured trooper might only face three days on work detail.