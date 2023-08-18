The Luxurious New Build by Iron Oaks invites you to enjoy all 2618 sqft of the home that sits on .34 of an acre. This home showcases 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms all on a single level. Enjoy the open and inviting layout perfect for hosting and entertaining. With a spectacular kitchen that boast granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, hood range, walk-in pantry, and a tile backsplash! Off the kitchen, enjoy the spacious dining area with a beautiful chandelier. You can flow from the kitchen into the large living area. With vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, large windows that pour natural light, and LVP throughout. The master bedroom offers a spacious room with an en suite that includes freestanding tub, walking in tile shower, dual vanities, and a walk-in closet. Ohh, don't forget about the three car garage and the 894 sqft covered patio! You will fall in love with this floorpan.