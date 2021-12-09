4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $700,000

Be the first to know
A Buhl woman's family is suing St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center for wrongful death after the woman died of a lethal mix of antidepressants administered by the hospital.
A juvenile driver died in a rollover crash near Wendell, police said Monday morning.
A former captain in the Twin Falls County sheriff's office was awarded more than a half-million dollars in a judgment against the county and the sheriff's office.
“It’s been a long, awesome run,” Tigue said. “And I’m super thrilled with the results of what our team has done.”
For the first time, Idaho’s all-class high school player of the year is from Gooding High School.
Seismic activity in central Idaho has been elevated for the past 20 months. These earthquakes are aftershocks of a magnitude 6.5 earthquake that occurred on March 31, 2020 — a classic example of a mainshock-aftershock sequence.
A former vice chair of the Jerome County Republican Central Committee has announced his candidacy for the Idaho House of Representatives in the 2022 election.
Here's a look at some of the new businesses around town.
The St. Luke's Health System announced Tuesday that the obstetric and operating room services at St. Luke’s Jerome Medical Center will remain closed.
With the holiday season approaching, there is no shortage of festive lights and activities for Magic Valley residents to participate in. One neighborhood, however, has been calling visitors from all over the United States, year after year.
