Captivating home with exquisite details situated in the desirable NW Twin Falls area, conveniently close to shopping centers, dining options, a medical center, and a college. This remarkable residence was featured in the esteemed 2021 Parade of Homes and showcases a stunning chef's kitchen adorned with high-end Bosch appliances, a five-burner gas range complete with a convenient pot-filler, and a spacious walk-in pantry. The living area boasts a magnificent fireplace, adding a touch of elegance to the space. The guest rooms are connected by a tasteful Jack & Jill bathroom, and the property includes a sizable laundry/mud room as well as a convenient half bath near the entryway. Impeccably designed professional landscaping, complemented by charming curbing, enhances the outdoor ambiance, while fruit trees and a generously sized covered patio create an inviting setting for entertaining. Additionally, there is ample space to accommodate RV parking if desired.