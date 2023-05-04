Get ready to fall in love with this stunning brand new Brehm Custom Homes build, nestled in the highly sought-after Morning Sun subdivision of NE TF! Just a hop, skip, and a jump away from the new Pillar Falls Elementary school, this gorgeous single-level home with a bonus room is the perfect blend of luxury and comfort. You'll adore the open floor plan, gourmet kitchen with a gas cooktop, built-in oven/microwave, granite counters, large island, and custom cabinets - perfect for whipping up your favorite dishes! And don't even get us started on the lavish master bath with its amazing tile shower and separate tub. It's no wonder Brehm Custom Homes won their entire category with their 2021 Parade Home - this place is the real deal!
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $699,900
