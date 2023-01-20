 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $699,900

WELCOME TO THE PERRY located in the prestigious Morning Sun Subdivision near the new Pillar Falls Elementary School. This MEG CONSTRUCTION home features 4 bedroom plus an office, designer touches throughout, open floor-plan, gourmet kitchen, lavish baths, luxury master suite, fireside warmth, tandem 3 car garage, second floor covered deck and play-space backyard.

