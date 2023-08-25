Welcome to this luxury listing at 2125 Canyon Village Circle! This home boasts elegance and craftsmanship with high-quality finishes that elevate the living space. The great room has 14-foot ceilings that create an open and grand feel throughout the home. The kitchen is a cook’s delight with a commercial oven, over-sized custom cabinets, walk-in pantry and beautiful quartz countertops. The 4 bedrooms and 3 baths offer lots of space for family and guests. The master bath is a true oasis with large walk-in shower, tub and heated floors. A large 4-car garage (one tandem bay) provides ample storage and the RV parking provides a place for the toys. Unwind in the fully fenced backyard with a covered back patio, a private hot tub pad with hookups ready for your new spa and a second floor balcony with views of the Snake River canyon. This NE Twin Falls location is on a quiet cul-de-sac with easy access to picturesque canyon trails and close to shopping and amenities making everyday convenience a reality.