Best of Location, Style, and Quality! This newly constructed 4-bedroom, 3-bath floor plan with an oversized 4-car tandem garage is sure to impress! Every inch of this 2560-square-foot home has been meticulously planned using the highest-quality materials, craftsmanship, and interior design elements. You'll instantly feel welcomed with the expansive entryway granting privacy while exemplifying the unique layout. The spacious kitchen features a granite island, stainless steel Kitchen Aid appliances (including double ovens and a built-in gas cooktop), custom cabinets to the ceiling, and a walk-in pantry. You'll feel right at home as you enter the owner's suite with a comfortable soaker tub, dual vanities, and a tastefully designed tiled shower. This home also features noticeably unique light fixtures, Lifestyle series Pella windows, extra insulation for maximum energy efficiency, steel-insulated garage doors, and an outdoor cooking area w/ a gas hookup. See virtual tour! *Full Landscaping included!*