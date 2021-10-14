4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $675,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
When it comes to hunting, just because something is legal doesn’t mean it’s the right thing to do.
"It's been great," Marracco said. "We were definitely surprised by the amount of people lined up at the start, but it was pretty smooth getting everyone through the doors. Of course it is an entirely new staff, it's a learning curve but everyone is doing such a great job."
"I want to thank the Magic Valley for welcoming me into the business world and supporting me for 35 years," Owings said.
Over the course of three decades of teaching in rural southern Idaho, Jan Kidd dealt with her fair share of change and challenges, and she had…
Idaho officials don't know how many Idahoans were hospitalized in other states for COVID-19 or any other reason.
When Heather Haines’ son, 11, started to get a runny nose, she didn’t think much of it.
A pair of Mini-Cassia friends started a business out of a broom closet. Then they moved to a 3,000-square-foot warehouse in Paul. Now they are moving to a building almost six times bigger in Burley.
- Updated
The suspect is 40-year-old Lucy Elena Mendoza. She driving a white 2018 Kia Stinger with an Idaho specialty plate of "ROXIEE."
- Updated
A former Twin Falls resident on trial in the 1984 killing of a 12-year-old Colorado girl wasn't even remotely considered a suspect to law enforcement until his obsession with the crime turned him into the suspect, prosecutors said.
Scores and stats from Friday's games.