Get ready to fall in love with this stunning brand new Brehm Custom Homes build, nestled in the highly sought-after Morning Sun subdivision of NE TF! Just a hop, skip, and a jump away from the new Pillar Falls Elementary school, this gorgeous single-level home with a bonus room is the perfect blend of luxury and comfort. You'll adore the open floor plan, gourmet kitchen with a gas cooktop, built-in oven/microwave, granite counters, large island, and custom cabinets - perfect for whipping up your favorite dishes! And don't even get us started on the lavish master bath with its amazing tile shower and separate tub. It's no wonder Brehm Custom Homes won their entire category with their 2021 Parade Home - this place is the real deal!
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $675,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here is a list of gifts from organizations will quite literally sustain the receiver long after the holiday is over.
Driver told Idaho State Police trooper that he was looking at farm fields, records say.
The safest county in Idaho sits in the Magic Valley, according to an annual Idaho State Police report.
Both vehicles drove off road and drivers overcorrected, police say
Death notices for Friday, July 7, 2023.