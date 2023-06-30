LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! This stunning 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is in in the highly sought after Ensign Point subdivision and is minutes from the Snake River Canyon Rim Trail, shopping, and restaurants. If you are looking for a quiet neighborhood, plenty of space, and lush landscaping then look no further! Inside you will find a pristine open kitchen with a large breakfast bar, walk in pantry, & plenty of cabinet space. The master bathroom offers a spa like sanctuary with a walk in tile shower and large soaker tub. Covered patio is the perfect place to entertain guests. This home is an absolute must see!