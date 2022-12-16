 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $649,900

4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $649,900

The Wolverton Pine Hurst Floor Plan is Family Top Choice. This 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Baths and Bonus Room gives you plenty of elbow room. the oversize garage has great parking and storage area. Master Bedroom has wonderful layout with walk in shower, soaker tub, dual vanity, walk in closet and private water closet. Open Great Room and Kitchen is a dream. Pioneer estates is nearly built out subdivision on the East side of Twin Falls. This home is near completion and will be done within 30 days. Please call Builder has several concessions on this home not in listing details for Buyer. BTVAI

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death notices

Fritz G. Rork, 85, of Twin Falls died Tuesday Dec. 6, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News