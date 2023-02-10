The Wolverton Pine Hurst Floor Plan is Family Top Choice. This 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Baths and Bonus Room gives you plenty of elbow room. the oversize garage has great parking and storage area. Master Bedroom has wonderful layout with walk in shower, soaker tub, dual vanity, walk in closet and private water closet. Open Great Room and Kitchen is a dream. Pioneer estates is nearly built out subdivision on the East side of Twin Falls. Home is move in ready. Landscaping and fence will be complete with weather permitting.