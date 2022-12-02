 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $645,900

Ready to move in NW Twin Falls home near the hospital! 4 bedrooms, 3 bathroom with a large fenced yard. This home is 2485 sf with 3 bedrooms on the main floor. The 2nd floor has a full bathroom, bedroom, and large loft. Home includes a 16' gravel drive on the side for RV parking. The master bathroom consists of a full tiled shower, tiled floors, granite countertops, and a large walk in closet. The kitchen includes granite countertops, built microwave and oven, stainless steel cooktop and range hood, and a stainless steel dishwasher.

