4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $645,000

A Boise man is charged with attempted first-degree murder after police said he strangled and beat a woman at an Interstate 84 rest area in Cassia County.
A Heyburn man and his brother lured a man to his home and killed him, bludgeoning him in the face with a 6 pound sledgehammer and shooting him in the back of the head, prosecutors say.
Married only eight months, Jose “Merced” and Karina Rodriguez slept peacefully when a man entered their home on the outskirts of Rupert and began bludgeoning the couple. More than 13 years later, the case remains unsolved.
TWIN FALLS — A fundraiser is being held for Jared Giles, who suffered serious injuries from a fall in the Snake River Canyon on Dec. 6.
See how Magic Valley schools did and check all the photos from the 4A Sate Cheer Championships.
A Heyburn man charged with first degree murder in a sledgehammer death appeared in court on Wednesday without an attorney.
See how Magic Valley schools did and check all the photos from the 3A Sate Cheer Championships.
BURLEY — The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Samuel Reza Rogel, 46, in connection with a man who was shot in the chest and kil…
See how Magic Valley schools did and check all the photos from the 2A Sate Cheer Championships.
Opinion: Idaho’s Republican Legislature and Gov. Brad Little couldn’t move fast enough to hand out income tax breaks to wealthy families and corporations that don’t need it.
