Classic Meets Contemporary in this Stunning Brand New 4 bedroom, 2.5 home near schools, shopping, medical facilities, and restaurants! With a spacious and functional 2309 sq. ft. floor plan, you'll have plenty of room for family and friends. The generous-sized kitchen features an expansive granite island, stainless steel Kitchen Aid appliances (including double ovens and a built-in gas cooktop), custom cabinets to the ceiling, and a walk-in pantry. You'll love the owner's suite which includes dual split vanities, a contemporary bathtub, and an oversized walk-in closet. Cozy around the fireplace in the spacious living room or enjoy fresh Idaho air under the covered patio! This west-facing home also features noticeably unique light fixtures, Pella windows, extra insulation for maximum energy efficiency, steel-insulated garage doors, and extra overhead storage in the large 3-car garage. With noteworthy features and intentional design, this home is one you won't want to miss!