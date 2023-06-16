Step into luxury w/ this stunning Parade of Homes New Construction in the sought-after Morning Sun neighborhood! Boasting 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, this custom built Wolverton Home features unique details that will take your breath away. With its two-tone cabinets, granite countertops, double-sided island cabinets, stainless steel refrigerator, gas cooktop, & built-in convection oven, this kitchen is a chef's dream come true. The home's rustic wood beam & floor-to-ceiling rock fireplace create an air of warmth & comfort. Let's not forget the custom built lockers, large laundry room & 3 car garage - everything you need is right here! Marvel at the 2nd master bedroom w/ its own bathroom & walk-in closet. And the outdoor space? It's just as phenomenal w/ a large 1/4 acre property featuring loads of trees & plants, gravel RV parking, & a covered patio perfect for entertaining. And did we mention the trimmed craftsman pillars, the wainscotting & double door entry? This home is truly the epitome of luxury.