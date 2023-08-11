LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Experience an exquisite high-end lifestyle in the prestigious Ensign Point subdivision. This stunning residence boasts 12-foot ceilings in the living room, creating a sense of grandeur and sophistication. The location couldn't be more perfect, with the Snake River Canyon Rim Trail, shopping destinations, and a variety of restaurants just minutes away. The spacious kitchen is a chef's dream, featuring ample cabinetry, large island/breakfast bar, and a convenient walk-in pantry. Retreat to the master suite and indulge in luxury with a walk-in tile shower and a large soaker tub for ultimate relaxation. Outdoor entertaining is a delight on the covered patio, offering a private sanctuary to unwind and enjoy the surroundings. Don't miss this opportunity to embrace living in Ensign Point.