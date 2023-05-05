Take a look of this new modern home, located in PRIME location, just minutes away from Canyon Rim in NW Twin Falls. This home is bright white with a new contemporary finishes. Split 4 bedroom design with 2 1/2 baths and oversized 3 car garage. Black windows, beautiful accents, kitchen island with with huge pantry. LVP flooring, custom shower in the master, double sinks and walk in closet. Beautiful modern open style kitchen with z line appliances, modern center peace fireplace and some premium lighting fixtures. Double sink in a guest bathroom, hot water circulation pump and much more. This home have huge back patio for those bbq late summer nights, fully fenced and landscaped.
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $629,000
