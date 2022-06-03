4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $620,000

Be the first to know
This week's Most Wanted from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Man dies in early morning crash on Kimberly Road in Twin Falls.
A woman in West Virginia fatally shot a man who began firing an AR-15-style rifle into a crowd of people that had gathered for a party, authorities said.
Rigo Chavez of Burley is owner of Superior Auto body, and the Superior Convention Center. Rigo Chavez also is known for his movies - "Que Sangre El Pueblo" (2018), "Contra El Tiempo" (2018) and "Culpable O Inocente" (2019).
A Boise man is charged with child sexual exploitation and disseminating harmful materials to a minor after police said he sent child pornography to an undercover police officer.
Congratulations to these families!
Whether it’s the Sandy Hook shooter or this week’s slaughter of 19 children and two adults at a Texas elementary school, or even Boise’s own shooter at the Boise Towne Square, the common thread is too-easy access to guns. People who have no business possessing guns had easy access to them, and went on rampages that killed innocent people.
One person was killed and seven were injured in the shooting, including two juveniles, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Sunday.
The ruling vindicates his stance that Heard fabricated claims that she was abused by Depp before and during their brief marriage.
Here's a look at the top pop song each year from 1946 to 2021, according to Billboard’s year-end charts.
