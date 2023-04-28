VA Assumable Loan with 2.75% interest rate!! Assumable principle & interest payments at $2335/mo with a 28.5-year term remaining, estimated down payment of 10% required. **This payment is comparable to a $380k loan with a 6.25% interest and 30-year term** The home of your dreams awaits you! From the moment you arrive you will feel right at home! You are welcomed in with a pristine landscaping and a charming front porch. Inside you will find an office space, a large open living area with wood beam ceilings, a large walk-in pantry, and a dream kitchen! Large spacious bedrooms and a master bathroom that is spa like complete with a soaker tub and walk-in tile shower! This home has an assumable VA loan for qualified veterans.