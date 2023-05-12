Seller is offering up to $10,000 towards Buyer Closing Costs with a full price offer!! With that, the home of your dreams awaits you! From the moment you arrive you are welcomed in with pristine landscaping and a charming front porch. Inside you will find an office space, a large open living area with wood beam ceilings, a large walk-in pantry, and a dream kitchen! Large spacious bedrooms and a master bathroom that is spa like complete with a soaker tub and walk-in tile shower! ** VA Assumable Loan with 2.75% interest rate!! Assumable principle & interest payments at $2335/mo with a 28.5-year term remaining, estimated down payment of 10% required. **This payment is comparable to a $380k loan with a 6.25% interest and 30-year term** Assumable VA loan for qualified veterans only.
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $614,900
