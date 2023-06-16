Are you searching for your dream home? Look no further than this stunning custom built Wolverton home 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom new construction farmhouse located at 3018 Moonrise Rd in the desirable Morning Sun neighborhood! With gorgeous two-tone white and stain grade cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless-steel appliances including a built-in microwave and convection wall oven, plus a gas cooktop w/ a custom wood hood, you'll love preparing meals in this kitchen. This property boasts a spacious back yard with plenty of trees and plants. Inside, you'll find beautiful farmhouse features, including stunning stain-grade built-ins, floor-to-ceiling rock fireplace, hardwood floors, & living room ceiling wood beams. You'll love the unique touches throughout such as wainscotting, lockers, and a large master shower w/ a soaker tub. This home is priced to sell at $609,900 and is ready to move in today! Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to own your dream home in the coveted Morning Sun neighborhood.