4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $599,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A judge heard seven hours of testimony describing the scene where police say Jimmy Lee Murphy killed his wife, Whitney, in 2014.
Forecasts are predicting two vastly different winters in Idaho, one that could exacerbate the state’s current drought and the other that could mean promising snowpack.
After years of private ownership and a battle between developers and residents, George Panagiotou is placing the Devil’s Corral for sale.
A Rupert man was killed Sunday after the car he was driving rolled.
Four people were taken to hospitals Wednesday afternoon after a truck hit a car in Shoshone.
President Joe Biden will travel to Idaho on Monday in an effort to survey wildfire damage in the West, the White House announced Thursday.
He was one of the most influential bar owners in San Francisco. But his hometown was always Kimberly
When Harry Denton was the charismatic front man of San Francisco’s bar scene, selling drinks to politicians and movie stars while dishing out style and compliments, he never forgot one thing: He was a small-town kid from Idaho.
A fire in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area has burned 360 acres.
Today's question: Occasionally I hear an alarm or a siren across the Snake River Canyon in Jerome County. What is it?