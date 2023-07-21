Welcome to your dream home nestled between Twin Falls and Filer! This stunning single-level residence offers a perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and expansive living spaces - all situated on a sprawling acre of land. With 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, ample storage options, and RV parking, this property has it all. The spacious living area creates a welcoming atmosphere for relaxing or entertaining guests. The well-designed layout effortlessly flows from room to room, providing an open and airy ambiance throughout. The heart of the home is the modern kitchen, which boasts ample countertop space and an abundance of cabinets for all your storage needs - plus a large pantry. As you step outside, you'll discover the true gem of this property—an expansive acre of land, providing endless possibilities. The yard offers ample space for outdoor activities or gardening. The RV parking area is a fantastic bonus, accommodating your recreational vehicle or providing additional parking options. Come see this home today!