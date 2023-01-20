 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $579,900

4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $579,900

This hard to find well kept home in Morning Sun features an open floor-plan, generous kitchen with x-large pantry, matched granite counters, stainless appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring and an open feel that is perfect for entertaining! Every bathroom has matching granite countertops and tile flooring along with tile shower & tub surrounds. Well designed livingroom is complete with a linear gas fireplace and room for all your furniture. Home has an oversized 3 car garage with workshop area and is located on a west facing corner lot. Walking-distance to the new Pillar Falls Elementary. New ceiling fans and complete landscape front & back with fully fenced backyard make this home the perfect choice! Schedule your visit today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Big Deal Outlet opens Burley store

Big Deal Outlet opens Burley store

“We have a wide variety of merchandise with plenty to choose from and there is something for everyone,” Big Deal Outlet Manager Cole Roberson said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News