This hard to find well kept home in Morning Sun features an open floor-plan, generous kitchen with x-large pantry, matched granite counters, stainless appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring and an open feel that is perfect for entertaining! Every bathroom has matching granite countertops and tile flooring along with tile shower & tub surrounds. Well designed livingroom is complete with a linear gas fireplace and room for all your furniture. Home has an oversized 3 car garage with workshop area and is located on a west facing corner lot. Walking-distance to the new Pillar Falls Elementary. New ceiling fans and complete landscape front & back with fully fenced backyard make this home the perfect choice! Schedule your visit today!
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $565,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cleaners said they found drugs in his room after he was arrested
LM Meats is a new beef ranch that started up in the last few months and is ready to help take stress off of farmers who can’t find availabilit…
This week's Most Wanted from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Elizabeth Rose Crofts was charged in November 2021 after police issued an Amber Alert regarding the child.
Death notices for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.