This hard to find well kept home in Morning Sun features an open floor-plan, generous kitchen with x-large pantry, matched granite counters, stainless appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring and an open feel that is perfect for entertaining! Every bathroom has matching granite countertops and tile flooring along with tile shower & tub surrounds. Well designed livingroom is complete with a linear gas fireplace and room for all your furniture. Home has an oversized 3 car garage with workshop area and is located on a west facing corner lot. Walking-distance to the new Pillar Falls Elementary. New ceiling fans and complete landscape front & back with fully fenced backyard make this home the perfect choice! SELLER CONCESSION OF $10,000 INCLUDED WITH ACCEPTED OFFER!
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $550,000
