Don't miss out on this wonderful home in the highly sought after Morning Sun Subdivision. Built in 2016 this single level home has everything you will need. Two large master suites each with it’s own private bathroom featuring laminate and tile flooring as well as a large soaking tub. This home was built with accessibility in mind with handicap doorways and roll in tile shower, that make for a spacious feel throughout. The open concept kitchen/dining/living room is great for entertaining, complete with a gas range and reverse osmosis filtration as well as solar light tubes that bring in lots of natural light. The quartz island is a wonderful centerpiece of gathering in the home, and the new back yard fire pit and patio built in 2022 make evening BBQ’s a must. The backyard garden beds, perennial garden, and fruit trees provide you your own private oasis with a view of the south hills. This home has been loved and it shows inside and out. Don't miss this wonderful opportunity to own this gem of a home.