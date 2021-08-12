 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $549,900

Open House 8/14 11-2. Beautifully renovated log home. Features include 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, large windows for plenty of natural light, updated kitchen and bathrooms, new flooring and paint, and newly finished basement with egress. Sits on 2 acres with fenced pastures, TFCC water shares, and no CC&R’S. 30x48 Shop which includes 30x16 shop area and 20x16 barn with auto water and hay loft. There is plenty of room for your RV with power hookup and all your animals. Make your appointment today!

