Amazing home on a corner lot with nice views and a beautifully landscaped yard! This home is move-in ready with so much Pride of Ownership throughout! It has a large kitchen with extra storage and nice size pantry. There are also solar panels installed to save money on electricity, a hot tub in the back with a new porch cover on the back of the house. This back yard is perfect for watching those southern firework displays without a restricted view. This home is easy access to shopping, schools and parks. Includes all appliances and a shed in the back yard. This home is very well taken care of and can be a quick close!