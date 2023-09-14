Are you tired of high interest rates?---- Owner carry--- 6.25%!!! Instant savings! Stunning Mayner Homes construction stands out, even in the upscale neighborhood of Morning Sun. More than a "house", this is a home! Timeless, classy, turnkey with beautiful hardwood floors throughout the great room, kitchen, Master Suite, and hallways. Chefs kitchen complete with granite, an island, and stainless steel appliances. The main living space is abundant in natural light, via a SolaTube. Outside, lounge in dappled sunlight on the covered back patio thanks to a lovely pergola, as a botanical garden awaits your eyes, with a dry creek for ambiance and a plethora of plants. A perfectly sized lawn provides enough room for a sporting game of croquet, and yet small enough to easily maintain.