Incredible Home! Newer home with $50,000 in upgrades. This home is beautifully maintained and is a must see! This open concept home is spacious and flows into the park like backyard with a huge Trex deck and professional landscape that includes raised garden beds, pathways and a nice sized shed with power installed. The 4 bedrooms and the laundry area are upstairs which allows the main level to be enjoyed by family and friends. The kitchen is laid out smartly with a corner sink and has soft close hinges, lined drawers. The is Master Bedroom is your private getaway to enjoy with a separate soaker tub and shower as well as a walk-in closet. This well built home is located within walking distance to Rock Creek Elementary, less than a minute to shopping, St Luke's and within walking distance to the community park. Call your favorite agent and make an appointment to see this Home today! https://media.shoot2sellidaho.com/e/JjqW4fC
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $535,000
