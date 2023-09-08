This home has it ALL! A corner lot with nice views, a beautifully landscaped yard, solar panels, new Hot Tub, tons of storage! Move-in ready home with so much Pride of Ownership shown throughout! It has a large kitchen with extra storage and nice size pantry. a hot tub in the back(approx 1 year old) with a new porch cover on the back of the house. This back yard is perfect for watching those southern firework displays without a restricted view. This home is easy access to shopping, schools and parks. Includes all appliances and a shed in the back yard. This home is very well taken care of and can be a quick close! Easy to see with short notice!
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $534,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The state’s superintendents overruled the Idaho High School Activities Association Board of Directors, voting to use a proposed plan that make…
The first In-N-Out Burger in Idaho is under construction at The Village at Meridian, with a second restaurant planned at Boise Towne Square.
"By inter-seeding you get that forage up and going."
A 72-year-old Hailey man told police the shooting victim was always sitting in his car using his phone.
Betty Pastoor enjoyed entering flowers and produce at the fair, and she and her husband helped pave the way for building