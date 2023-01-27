Ready to move in NW Twin Falls home near the hospital! 4 bedrooms, 3 bathroom with a large fenced yard. This home is 2135 sf with 2 bedrooms on the main floor. The 2nd floor has a full bathroom, 2 bedroom, and large loft. The master bathroom consists of a full tiled shower, tiled floors, granite countertops, and a large walk in closet. The kitchen includes granite countertops, built microwave and oven, stainless steel cooktop and range hood, and a stainless steel dishwasher.
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $529,900
