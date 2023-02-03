Ready to move in NW Twin Falls home near the hospital! 4 bedrooms, 3 bathroom with a large fenced yard. This home is 2135 sf with 2 bedrooms on the main floor. The 2nd floor has a full bathroom, 2 bedroom, and large loft. The master bathroom consists of a full tiled shower, tiled floors, granite countertops, and a large walk in closet. The kitchen includes granite countertops, built microwave and oven, stainless steel cooktop and range hood, and a stainless steel dishwasher. The home exterior will be painted as soon as the weather permits! Please see the included colored elevation for reference. The exterior colors can still be changed with an accepted offer!