Welcome to Z-Country Estates, Parade of Home's winner 2020, 2021 and 2022. Jon Zernickow, is creating another beautiful home! This unique house will feature a single level split floor plan, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, vaulted ceilings, 3 car fully insulated garage no steps from garage to laundry room, water softener (owned), kitchen appliances. Kitchen counters will be either granite/quartz, flooring will be luxury vinyl plank, carpet in bedrooms, tile in bathrooms, roll in shower in master bath (no steps), dual vanities, large closets, tons of storage. Front and rear landscaping that includes sod, sprinkler system, garden area, and white vinyl fencing. Interior pictures of similar home. Home to be done around November 5, 2023. Builder reserves the rights to make changes prior to offer.
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $524,900
