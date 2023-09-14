Charming open floor plan with two living rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a 3-car garage. Many upgrades to this home, including tile flooring, hardwood flooring, solid surface countertops, Built-in bookcases, tall ceilings, custom stone fireplace, and much more. Outside offers a covered pergola and mature trees with beautiful landscaping. The subdivision offers a playground, RV parking, & walking paths. Close to shopping, restaurants, schools, and hospitals.
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $515,000
