 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $515,000

4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $515,000

Builder will include either a $10,000 landscape allowance or pay down the buyer’s interest rate for lower payments. You'll love the final touches that are being put on this brand new home located in Morning Sun Subdivision on the NE side of Twin Falls. Single level home with great curb appeal and clean lines throughout. LVP flooring throughout main living areas, corner gas fireplace with stone surround, open kitchen layout with quartz counters, stainless appliances and large island. Off the entry you'll enjoy the office/den/4th bedroom with LVP flooring and lots of natural light. Split bedroom layout with 2 guest rooms and nice sized guest bath. Primary suite with tray ceiling, dual sinks, large soaker tub, walk-in tile shower with glass wall accents, and spacious walk in closet that wraps around to the laundry room. Great mud room off the 3 car finished garage. Covered patio that is perfectly shaded in the evenings.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The Wagon Wheel Motel gets a facelift

The Wagon Wheel Motel gets a facelift

Christopher C. Miller, with C. Miller Excavation, runs an excavator during partial demolition of the Wagon Wheel Motel on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, off of Kimberly Road in Twin Falls.

Death notices

Randall Reed Andersen, 68, of Burley died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley. Arrangements are under the care of M…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News