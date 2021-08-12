 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $515,000

Beautifully remodeled home in the heart of Twin! Offers 4 bedroom and 3.5 baths with over 3800sqft. Recent renovation elegantly blends original craftsmanship with modern luxuries, including new granite counters, stainless appliances, hardwood floors, Kohler fixtures, and extensive smart home features. Sturdy brick construction along with new windows, doors, fireplaces, water heater, and more. Large covered patio, gazebo with hot tub and manicured landscaping is perfect for entertaining.

