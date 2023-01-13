4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $515,000

Come view and fall in love with this NW Twin Falls home! offering natural light from the abundance of large windows highlights the subtle nod to French country style & design. The 4 bed 2 bath is luxury & convent with timeless finishes which make it remain beautiful through all trends. Living/kitchen/dining area w/centerpiece island (incl wine storage!) is open & airy. Home features granite & tile throughout. Gorgeous master suite, large guest rooms, deep pantry, large laundry, coat rack bench, covered patio, LVP, & stone fireplace