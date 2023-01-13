 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $515,000

4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $515,000

Come view and fall in love with this NW Twin Falls home! offering natural light from the abundance of large windows highlights the subtle nod to French country style & design. The 4 bed 2 bath is luxury & convent with timeless finishes which make it remain beautiful through all trends. Living/kitchen/dining area w/centerpiece island (incl wine storage!) is open & airy. Home features granite & tile throughout. Gorgeous master suite, large guest rooms, deep pantry, large laundry, coat rack bench, covered patio, LVP, & stone fireplace

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News