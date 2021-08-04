 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $514,900
spotlight

4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $514,900

4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $514,900

Castle Rock Homes to build a beautiful custom home in the prestigious Morning Sun Subdivision. The 4 bedroom/2 bath open floor plan home will provide quality finishes. The larger land parcel will provide a backyard space to entertain family & friends. Close to local schools, shopping, restaurants, and much more. Estimated completion date to be May, 2022 (May Be Sooner-Will Update During Build Process) Similar Build Pictures Coming Soon.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News