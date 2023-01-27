Stunning large home built in 2020 in a newer subdivision near the canyon in NW Twin Falls! Home shows like its brand new. Imagine yourself in this 4 bed, 2.5 bath with large living space upstairs and downstairs. Large open living area, Large RV Parking, great patio with Pergola, fully fenced yard, close distance to Rock Creek Elementary, and really close to shopping and the hospital. Has sidewalks and close to community park. Appliances included!
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $514,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, Idaho's 988 suicide and crisis lifeline is free, confidential and staffed 24 hours by trained crisis responders who answer every call and text message. Dial 988.
KIGGINS: I heard something this week that I can’t stop thinking about. Actually, I’m still trying to comprehend the numbers.
The family of a father and son who were killed when their truck plunged over Salmon Falls Dam in 2020 are suing for negligence and wrongful death.
Someone will need to catch thief in act, auction yard owner says
A returning player holds himself to a higher standard while averaging 16 points a game
Death notices for Wednesday, Jan. 25
Kenneth D. Hodges, 82 of Twin Falls, died Wednesday Jan. 25, 2023, at Rosetta Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care o…
Scientists are weighing in on what it might mean.
A 21-year-old Jerome man was taken to the hospital Monday after a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 93, police say.
April 13, 1988—Jan. 19, 2023