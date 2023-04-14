Builder will include either a $10,000 landscape allowance or pay down the buyer’s interest rate for lower payments. You'll love the final touches that are being put on this brand new home located in Morning Sun Subdivision on the NE side of Twin Falls. Single level home with great curb appeal and clean lines throughout. LVP flooring throughout main living areas, corner gas fireplace with stone surround, open kitchen layout with quartz counters, stainless appliances and large island. Off the entry you'll enjoy the office/den/4th bedroom with LVP flooring and lots of natural light. Split bedroom layout with 2 guest rooms and nice sized guest bath. Primary suite with tray ceiling, dual sinks, large soaker tub, walk-in tile shower with glass wall accents, and spacious walk in closet that wraps around to the laundry room. Great mud room off the 3 car finished garage. Covered patio that is perfectly shaded in the evenings.
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $514,500
