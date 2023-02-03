Stunning large home built in 2020 in a newer subdivision near the canyon in NW Twin Falls! Home shows like its brand new. Imagine yourself in this 4 bed, 2.5 bath with large living space upstairs and downstairs. Large open living area, Large RV Parking, great patio with Pergola, fully fenced yard, close distance to Rock Creek Elementary, and really close to shopping and the hospital. Has sidewalks and close to community park. Appliances included!