Step into luxury with this 2020 custom-built modern masterpiece! A symphony of contemporary design and craftsmanship, this home features an open layout and ample natural light from oversized windows. The living area centers around a sleek fireplace, perfect for cozy evenings. You'll love cooking in the functional kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a spacious island. The large master suite offers dual vanities, a fully tiled shower, and a generous walk-in closet. Enjoy outdoor living on the expansive covered patio. Conveniently located near schools, shopping, and healthcare, this home redefines modern living with its attention to detail and prime finishes. Don't miss out on this one!