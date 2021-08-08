4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $486,800

Lovely almost new home in an inviting cul-de-sac in a great part of town! Quiet area and appealing 2 Story home with so many extras! Beautiful granite in the kitchen, walk in shower and separate tub in the master, gas heat, stove and water heater, and an owned water softner. Wonderful open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in this 4 bedroom 3 bath quality home. Beautiful landscaping with lots of rock and stone accents. Large garden area producing an abundant crop in the back yard and a spacious covered patio